Community Resources helps homeless reunite with their families

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - As the holidays approach, there are some people who will not be able to be with their families due to homelessness. But Community Resources has a plan in place to change that, with the “Home Reunification Program.”

KAYLA MORRIS/COMMUNITY SERVICE PROGRAM DIRECTOR, COMMUNITY RESOURCES:

“The whole idea of the program is to allow us to help individuals who are currently experiencing homelessness,” says Community Resources service program director, Kayla Morris. “Who have come to the area, reunite with their families in different areas of the country.”

It’s a program thought of by Parkersburg city officials who hope to reduce homelessness in the area.

To get reunited with their family, a homeless person could come in on their own or be brought to Community Resources by someone else.

“They’ll come in and they’ll have an appointment and we’ll work with them on contacting that family to make sure that they do have somewhere that they can go,” says Morris. “And then, from there, we get them a Greyhound ticket and they go to the bus station and then they make their way home.”

Community Resources works for free to reunite people with family—sometimes on the other side of the country—and so far, it’s been successful.

AIMEE FLEAK/OUTREACH COORDINATOR, COMMUNITY RESOURCES:

“We’ve actually helped quite a few people in our list of ten that we’ve helped so far get back to situations that have drastically improved their situation,” says outreach coordinator, Aimee Fleak. “We’re really focused on trying to help those people to be able to get to the places where they need go without them having to be concerned financially of how they’re going to get there.”

Community Resources provides many other benefits to the homeless as well. Including finding birth certificates and social security numbers and helping them find their way back into the job market.

Officials say it’s a job worth doing, especially as the holidays draw near.

