Firefighters respond to structure fire in Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Firefighters have responded to the scene of a structure fire in Parkersburg, on the 2000 block of 17th Street, according to Wood County 911.

A call was made reporting the fire at approximately 11:30 A.M. Friday, and there was heavy smoke when firefighters arrived.

WTAP has a reporter on the scene and additional information will be provided online and on the WTAP News broadcasts as more details become available.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.