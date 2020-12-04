Advertisement

Firefighters respond to structure fire in Parkersburg

Structure fire on the 2000 block of 16th Street in Parkersburg.
Structure fire on the 2000 block of 16th Street in Parkersburg.(WTAP)
By Sarah Cooke
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 12:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Firefighters have responded to the scene of a structure fire in Parkersburg, on the 2000 block of 17th Street, according to Wood County 911.

A call was made reporting the fire at approximately 11:30 A.M. Friday, and there was heavy smoke when firefighters arrived.

WTAP has a reporter on the scene and additional information will be provided online and on the WTAP News broadcasts as more details become available.

