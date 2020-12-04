Governors outline plans for distributing vaccines

CHARLESTON, W.Va., COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - The governors of both West Virginia and Ohio both say the most vulnerable populations will be first in line for COVID-19 vaccines when they begin being distributed.

Governor Jim Justice says health care workers, first responders, and West Virginia’s elderly population-particularly those in long-term care-will be among the first to get vaccinated.

Pending approval by the Food and Drug Administration, Justice hopes the first shipment of vaccines will make it to West Virginia by December 15th.

Health experts have said they will be administered in two doses, about 20 days apart.

Justice says the next group of people getting vaccinated will be the general public. While admitting he is optimistic, the governor hopes that could be by mid-March. Others have said later in spring is a more realistic time frame.

The vaccines, developed by pharmaceutical companies Pfeizer and Moderna, will be administered at 250 sites throughout the state.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, meanwhile, outlined a more detailed timetable.

Again, pending federal approval, DeWine says more than 9,000 doses of the Pfeizer vaccine will be shipped to hospitals, and another 88,000 will be sent to “congregate care settings”: again, to nursing and assisted living homes, as well as emergency care workers.

Larger shipments from Pfeizer and Moderna will go out later in December.

DeWine said priority is to “vulnerable people who live in close proximity, and those who care for them”.

He cited nursing and assisted living facilities, psychiatric hospitals, group homes for the mentally ill and veterans homes. DeWine did not mention Ohio prisons, which also have been prone to outbreaks.

DeWine did not specify a time when the doses could get to the general public. He said it depends on how fast the vaccines get out and how much supply Ohio gets.

Justice said vaccinations, like wearing a mask, “stops the chain reaction” of spreading the virus.