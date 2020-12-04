Hall Financial Advisors gives $30 thousand to various charities

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A group of Parkersburg-based Financial Advisors came together to give back to the community for the holidays.

Hall Financial discussed a few organizations that they will be assisting this holiday season.

With everything that’s happened this year and with some places being significantly affected, the group decided to donate $30 thousand to various charities in the Mid-Ohio Valley.

It’s something that they say they would’ve done regardless of everything that happened this year.

“We would be giving back just because it’s part of our nature. And this year, obviously, it’s a little bit extra special because the challenges that our community faces,” says managing principal, Chris Hall. “But, that’s what we want to do. We wanted to be local in our efforts. This is our community. We grew up, we’re raising our kids in this wonderful Mid-Ohio Valley. And so, we wanted to make sure that our philanthropic efforts were kept here locally.”

Some of the organizations benefitting from this act of kindness are:

-Gospel Mission in Marietta ($10,000)

-Old Man Rivers in Parkersburg ($10,000)

-Disabled American Veterans Chapter 32, Wood County Food Pantry ($2,500)

-Women’s Care Center ($2,500)

-Pleasants County Blessing in a Backpack ($2,500)

-Jackson County Blessing in a Backpack ($2,500)

