Marietta Fire Department offers winter fire safety tips

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - As winter progresses, there are a number of safety hazards that homeowners should be aware of.

According to Captain Mike Dietsch of the Marietta Fire Department, space heaters often pose a significant fire hazard. Dietsch said they should be plugged directly into the wall, not using an extension cord, as extension cords can overheat. They should also be placed several feet away from other objects.

Using an oven to heat a home, Dietsch said, is also a safety hazard, due to the risks associated with carbon monoxide, especially when operating a gas oven. Ovens are also unsafe if left unattended with small children or pets in the home. Dietsch said using an oven as a source of heat should be avoided.

Fireplaces and chimneys should be inspected and cleaned annually by a licensed chimney sweep, Dietsch said. This will help to ensure there are no cracks in the flue or chimney, that the damper works correctly, and that the firebox is still intact.

Holiday decorations may pose a risk, as well. Dietsch said that, while lights are often used to decorate the outside of a house, it is important to avoid getting plugs and extension cords wet. He recommends plugging them into a ground fault receptacle to avoid dangers associated with short circuits.

While radiators do not necessarily pose the highest risk of a fire, Dietsch noted that they may pose a risk of burns, particularly if they malfunction and a homeowner comes into contact with steam.

Finally, furnaces should be treated with care, and objects should not be placed on top or in front of heating vents.

