Obituary: Donna Elizabeth Woodyard

Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 11:14 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Donna Elizabeth Woodyard, 85, of Mineral Wells, WV, passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born December 26, 1934, in Mineral Wells, a daughter of the late Harvey Otis “H.O.” and Annabelle Cooper Williams.

Donna was a home maker for many years and later worked for WesBanco as a receptionist. She was a member, many years ago, with Epworth United Methodist Church of South Parkersburg. Donna enjoyed working outside with her husband, Gordon.

She is survived by her son, Rick Woodyard (Della Matheny) of Mineral Wells; sister, Viola Bibbee of Mineral Wells; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon Lee Woodyard.

A private graveside service will be held at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery at Mineral Wells. Online condolences may be sent to www.lamberttatman.com.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, 2333 Pike St., south Parkersburg is honored to serve the Woodyard family.

