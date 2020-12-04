Obituary: Donnie Lee Jenkins

Donnie Lee Jenkins, 31, Parkersburg, WV passed away December 3, 2020.

He was born March 4, 1989. A son of Robert Lee Jenkins Jr and step-mother Michelle of Walker, WV and Kimberly Wiltsey Cavanagh and step-father Patrick of Parkersburg, WV.

Donnie was a graduate of Parkersburg South High School class of 2007 and was a member of the Painters Union Local #1144.

He is survived by his wife of 10 years, Stevie Leeann Jenkins, one son, Liam Michael Jenkins, three nieces, Lilah Joanne Whitehair, Emma Jo and Rebecca Rose Jenkins. Maternal grandparents, Joe and Diane Wiltsey of Vienna and Paternal grandmother, Terry Gibson of Vienna, WV.

Donnie was preceded in death by his identical twin Ronnie Lee Jenkins, grandfather, Robert Lee Jenkins Sr. and aunt Suzie Wilkinson.

Service will be Monday 1:00 PM at the Leavitt Funeral home in Parkersburg with Chaplin Mike Elder officiating. Visitation will be Sunday 2-4 & 6-8 PM at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfunrealhome.com

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.