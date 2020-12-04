Obituary: Evelyn Ruth Dennis

Evelyn Ruth Dennis, 89, of Fleming, passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Highland Oaks Health Center. She was born March 9, 1931, in Marietta, a daughter of Bessie (Wynn) and Fred Mitchem.

Ruth worked as a secretary in the Marietta Probate Court office for many years until her retirement.

After retirement, Ruth led a full and complete life on the family farm enjoying her garden, canning, her chickens, dogs and cows. She especially loved spending time with her Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren.

Ruth married Howard L. Dennis on September 6, 1953. She is survived by 2 sons, Doug (Diane) of Reno and Lloyd (Yolan) of Fleming, 7 Grandchildren and 7 Great Grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband and a Sister, Helen Snodgrass.

There will be no visitation. The family will observe private graveside services at Tunnel United Methodist Cemetery in Fleming, with Lloyd Dennis officiating.

The family asks that donations in lieu of flowers be sent to: Gideon’s Bible Project, P O Box 365, Marietta, OH 45750.

A very special thank you to the staff at Highland Oaks Health Center for the kind and compassionate care they provided.

