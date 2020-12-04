Obituary: Gary L. Jackson

Gary L. Jackson, 59, of Parkersburg, WV passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020 at the Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born May 8, 1961 in Parkersburg, a son of James Jackson of Illinois and the late Rosella Riggs Jackson. Gary was employed at SW Resources and attended Landmark Baptist Church. He was the pot holder making king of Parkersburg and loved blue grass music and watching the Dukes of Hazard.

In addition to his father, he is survived by his two brothers, William “Bill” Hess (Sherry) and Carl Hess both of Parkersburg and several nieces and nephews.

Gary was preceded in death by his mother and a sister, Oma Jackson. Memorial services will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Pike St., south Parkersburg is honored to serve the Jackson family.

