Obituary: Kenneth Wayne Lamm

Kenneth Wayne Lamm, 59, of Parkersburg, WV passed away after a short illness December 3, 2020 at O’Blenisss Hospital, Athens, Ohio.

He was born July 22, 1961 in Parkersburg, WV, a son of the late Alice Lamm.

He spent many years in the auto sales industry. He was known as the life of the party and a joy to be around.

Those left behind to cherish his memory are his daughter, Lindsy (Adam) Lambert, son Donovin Lamm, grandson Xavier Lambert, along with many other family and friends.

Funeral Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kimesfuneralhome.com

