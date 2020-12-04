Advertisement

Obituary: Kenneth Wayne Lamm

Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Kenneth Wayne Lamm, 59, of Parkersburg, WV passed away after a short illness December 3, 2020 at O’Blenisss Hospital, Athens, Ohio.

He was born July 22, 1961 in Parkersburg, WV, a son of the late Alice Lamm.

He spent many years in the auto sales industry. He was known as the life of the party and a joy to be around.

Those left behind to cherish his memory are his daughter, Lindsy (Adam) Lambert, son Donovin Lamm, grandson Xavier Lambert, along with many other family and friends.

Funeral Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kimesfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Obituary: Gary L. Jackson
Obituary: Gary L. Jackson
Obituary: Donnie Lee Jenkins
Obituary: Donnie Lee Jenkins
Obituary: Evelyn Ruth Dennis
Obituary: Evelyn Ruth Dennis
Obituary: Donna Elizabeth Woodyard
Obituary: Donna Elizabeth Woodyard

Obituaries

Obituary: Shirley Ann Semon
Obituary: Shirley Ann Semon
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Kathy L. Wagner
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Richard Douglas Darst, Jr.
Obituary: Harold Rex Anderson
Obituary: Harold Rex Anderson
Obituary: John F. Kline, Jr.
Obituary: John F. Kline, Jr.
Obituary: Pearl Mae Heiney
Obituary: Pearl Mae Heiney