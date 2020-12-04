Obituary: Shirley Ann Semon

Shirley Ann Semon, 82, of Zephyrhills, Florida, formerly of Marietta, Ohio, died on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, in Zephyrhills, following complications from COVID-19. She was born on November 13, 1938 in Old Town, Maine, to Levi Joseph and Rosanna Duplissis Michaud.

Shirley was a bookkeeper for Stouts Pharmacy in Parkersburg for 20 years. She was a member of The Basilica of St. Mary of the Assumption in Marietta and St. Josephine in Florida, American Legion Auxiliary and Elks, both in Marietta. Shirley loved traveling with her husband, was a wonderful mother and grandmother, and enjoyed crafts and sewing.

She is survived by her husband, Jack Dean Semon, whom she married on July 15, 1955; four sons, Don Semon (Carrie) of Salt Lake City, UT, Mark Semon (Karen) of Hilliard, OH, Brian Semon of Gahanna, OH, and Tom Semon (Susan) of Waverly, WV; seven grandchildren, Erin, Linde, Sara, Abbey, Erica, Kayla and Brandon; eight great grandchildren, Micah, Eli, Asher, Elian, Benson, Zane, Aubree and Zaiden; brother, Vinal Michaud (Nina) of Newbern, NC; two half-sisters, Christine and Lisa; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Due to COVID-19 the viewing at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home will be private. Entombment will follow in East Lawn Mausoleum.

The family will welcome friends at a future date to a Funeral Liturgy with Mass at The Basilica of St. Mary of the Assumption, with The Rev. Msgr. John Michel Campbell celebrating. This will be followed by a Semon style party for family and friends to celebrate Shirley’s life.

Through this trying time her family would like to thank the Zephyrhills Hospital for their care and support. The family would also like to express gratitude to Kayla Semon for the exceptional level of support, knowledge, and compassion she provided to Shirley and her family during Shirley’s hospitalization with Covid-19.

