Volunteers collect donations for Mid-Ohio Valley Toys for Tots Program
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 8:09 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - If you drove past Astorg Pre-Owned in Parkersburg Thursday evening, you may have seen and heard the Toys for Tots Express, along with volunteers for the Mid-Ohio Valley Toys for Tots Program.
Volunteers were out spreading awareness for the program, while also collecting donations.
Toys for Tots is a program that collects new unwrapped toys to distribute to children ages 6 months to 13 years old.
This year the Mid-Ohio Valley Toys for Tots program will be helping 900 families.
More information about the program, plus a list of the places where volunteers will be collecting donations, can be found on the Mid-Ohio Valley Toys for Tots Facebook page.
