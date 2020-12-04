Volunteers collect donations for Mid-Ohio Valley Toys for Tots Program

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - If you drove past Astorg Pre-Owned in Parkersburg Thursday evening, you may have seen and heard the Toys for Tots Express, along with volunteers for the Mid-Ohio Valley Toys for Tots Program.

Volunteers were out spreading awareness for the program, while also collecting donations.

Toys for Tots is a program that collects new unwrapped toys to distribute to children ages 6 months to 13 years old.

This year the Mid-Ohio Valley Toys for Tots program will be helping 900 families.

More information about the program, plus a list of the places where volunteers will be collecting donations, can be found on the Mid-Ohio Valley Toys for Tots Facebook page.

