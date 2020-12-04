Washington State Community College offering two one-semester scholarships

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Two students will benefit from a one-time scholarship opportunity available through Washington State Community College.

The school is offering two one-time only scholarships for the Spring semester.

One is available to a new student while the other will be for a current student. Each scholarship is valued at up to $1 thousand.

They’re available to any students who fills out a FAFSA form. School officials say the foal is to help ease financial stress brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

“The biggest roadblock that they have is financial roadblocks. It’s probably one of the biggest challenges that our students face,” says Washington State financial aid assistant director, Hayley Hook. “By giving out these one-time scholarships for Spring semester, especially during these unprecedented times, this is going to allow a student to continue through the Spring semester and help them meet those financial challenges. And possibly on to complete their degree.”

The deadline to apply is tomorrow.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.