Advertisement

Wood County Board of Education to discuss calendars for 2021-22 school year

(WCAX)
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 1:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Board of Education is scheduled to meet online Tuesday, December 8 to receive updates on the school system and to hold a public hearing on proposed calendars for the 2021-22 school year. The meeting will be held at 6 P.M. at the Wood County Schools central office ane will be broadcast via Zoom.

The school board will receive Local School Improvement Council reports from Jefferson and Franklin elementary centers before the meeting.

Prior to the regular meeting, the school board will receive Local School Improvement Council reports from Jefferson and Franklin elementary centers.

A full agenda and link to the online meeting can be found at www.woodcountyschoolswv.com under Menu: Policies:

Meetings, and copies of the proposed calendars can be found in the online meeting agenda.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the meeting will occur primarily online. Those wishing to address the board during public comments must pre-register at https://tinyurl.com/v8nrdow and must give comments in-person at the board office.

Superintendent Will Hosaflook will present a COVID-19 update, discuss remote instruction and virtual school, and touch on possible instructional models for next semester.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston Police Department Officer Cassie Johnson was shot Tuesday while responding to a...
UPDATE | Expected charges upgraded in fatal Charleston Police shooting
Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper passed away last Friday
Area law enforcement pays tribute to Ohio trooper
Robert J. Wells
UPDATE: Man in custody after lengthy manhunt in Washington County
Gavel
Wirt County woman sentenced to prison for bank fraud
Ohio governor vetoes bill intended to limit authority

Latest News

Daybreak Gardening
Gardening with Nick, Vol. II 12/4/20
Forecast for December 4th
Forecast for December 4th
Thomas Battle and Brittany Morgan
Deck the M.O.V., 12/4/20
Gardening
Gardening with Nick, 12/4/20
Governors outline plans for distributing vaccines