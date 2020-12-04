Wood County Board of Education to discuss calendars for 2021-22 school year

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Board of Education is scheduled to meet online Tuesday, December 8 to receive updates on the school system and to hold a public hearing on proposed calendars for the 2021-22 school year. The meeting will be held at 6 P.M. at the Wood County Schools central office ane will be broadcast via Zoom.

The school board will receive Local School Improvement Council reports from Jefferson and Franklin elementary centers before the meeting.

A full agenda and link to the online meeting can be found at www.woodcountyschoolswv.com under Menu: Policies:

Meetings, and copies of the proposed calendars can be found in the online meeting agenda.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the meeting will occur primarily online. Those wishing to address the board during public comments must pre-register at https://tinyurl.com/v8nrdow and must give comments in-person at the board office.

Superintendent Will Hosaflook will present a COVID-19 update, discuss remote instruction and virtual school, and touch on possible instructional models for next semester.

