WVU Parkersburg to host virtual teen 3D printing academy

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - WVU Parkersburg will be hosting a virtual teen 3D printing academy December 28- 31st from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The educational STEM experience will help students increase their knowledge of technology through the guided process of building a 3D printer. Each student will be provided with a 3D printer to keep.

In the academy, students will learn the different aspects of a 3D printer, including the components and functions, the 3D printing process, exploring the 3D printing slicer Cura and settings for common materials, 3D printing troubleshooting and using 3D printing in various professional fields.

“When we start to reach the people who have a really invested interest in this, they can start to spread that knowledge within their communities and their circles,” said Logan Mace, program coordinator. “That’s what I enjoy about it, being one of the people who are helping you know spread the STEM knowlegde to those who really enjoy it.”

The class is $150 per person, and registration must be received by Dec. 14. The 3D printer must be picked up on Dec. 17 or 18 before 4 p.m. Please email wed@wvup.edu or call 304-420-8606 for more information and to make arrangements to pick up supplies. Visit wvup.edu/3d-printing to download an application.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.