Free COVID-19 testing in the Mid-Ohio Valley December 7-9, 2020

(Courtesy of Vault Health)
By Phyllis Smith
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 7:05 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Below is a list of sites you can get tested for free for COVID-19 from December 7-9, 2020.

12/7   New Hope Baptist Church

1777 Rosemar Road

Parkersburg, WV  26105

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

12/8  WVU-Parkersburg

300 Campus Drive

Parkersburg, WV  26104

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

12/9  Jackson Recreational Center

570 Jackson Park Drive

Vienna, WV 26105

11 a.m.  to 2 p.m.

Wirt:

12/7 Matheny Funeral Home

448 Juliana Street

Elizabeth, WV  26143

12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

12/9 MOVHD Wirt County Office

90 Senior Circle

Elizabeth, WV  26143

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

