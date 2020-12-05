Free COVID-19 testing in the Mid-Ohio Valley December 7-9, 2020

Below is a list of sites you can get tested for free for COVID-19 from December 7-9, 2020.

12/7 New Hope Baptist Church

1777 Rosemar Road

Parkersburg, WV 26105

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

12/8 WVU-Parkersburg

300 Campus Drive

Parkersburg, WV 26104

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

12/9 Jackson Recreational Center

570 Jackson Park Drive

Vienna, WV 26105

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wirt:

12/7 Matheny Funeral Home

448 Juliana Street

Elizabeth, WV 26143

12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

12/9 MOVHD Wirt County Office

90 Senior Circle

Elizabeth, WV 26143

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

