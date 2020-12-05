Free COVID-19 testing in the Mid-Ohio Valley December 7-9, 2020
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 7:05 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Below is a list of sites you can get tested for free for COVID-19 from December 7-9, 2020.
12/7 New Hope Baptist Church
1777 Rosemar Road
Parkersburg, WV 26105
11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
12/8 WVU-Parkersburg
300 Campus Drive
Parkersburg, WV 26104
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
12/9 Jackson Recreational Center
570 Jackson Park Drive
Vienna, WV 26105
11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Wirt:
12/7 Matheny Funeral Home
448 Juliana Street
Elizabeth, WV 26143
12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
12/9 MOVHD Wirt County Office
90 Senior Circle
Elizabeth, WV 26143
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
