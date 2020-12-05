Holly Days Christmas Parade brings holiday cheer to Vienna

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Small crowds of people gathered along Grand Central Avenue Saturday morning to watch the annual Holly Days Christmas Parade.

In a year unlike any other, it looked like a mostly normal holiday parade. Floats carried costumed characters, police and firefighters blared their sirens, and scores of people drove by in their decked out cars. A few even passed out bags of sweet treats to onlookers.

With the COVID-19 pandemic still looming though, most of those onlookers were wearing masks and staying in small, spaced out groups.

But that didn’t seem to drag down the enjoyment of the children picking up candy near our cameras.

One parade watcher even told us that she was glad to see people get the chance to get out and do something fun.

“In this time right now, it’s hard for everybody to be out and about. Everybody’s afraid to. It’s nice to see everybody get out and socialize, even though we’re distancing at the same time,” said Brenda Coleman.

It’s a sentiment shared by Vienna Police Chief Mike Pifer, who said he was glad to see a good turn out.

He says the parade went smoothly.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.