Ohio vs. Buffalo football game canceled

(WTVG)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 10:41 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
(AP) - The undefeated Buffalo Bulls have clinched the Mid-American Conference East Division football title without playing another down.

The school announced its game at Ohio on Saturday was canceled and declared a no contest because the Bobcats’ roster was depleted as a result of players testing positive for COVID-19.

The game was set to be the final home game of the season for the Bobcats

Buffalo is 4-0, and needed a win over Ohio (2-1) to clinch the title and a berth in the MAC championship game at Detroit on Dec. 18.

With one game left for both schools after this weekend, Ohio was the only division rival in position to still win the East.

