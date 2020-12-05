Advertisement

Three additional COVID-19 deaths reported locally

Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
Coronavirus COVID-19 generic(WRDW)
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department says three more deaths in the Wood County area are attributed to COVID, bringing the number of deaths to 20.

Ritchie and Pleasants have had four deaths each. There have been 3 deaths in Roane and one in Wirt since COVID came to the Mid-Ohio Valley. Calhoun has had no deaths.

The Washington County health department reports 1,752 COVID-19 cases, 100 hospitalizations ( a total it says has doubled in the last two weeks), and 29 deaths to date. Health officials caution, however, reporting is lagging, and more recent deaths have occurred. Marietta/Belpre Health Department and Washington County Health Department are currently monitoring approximately 888 active cases.

The Mid-Ohio Valley, with assistance from National Guard, Mt. Hope Fire Department and local volunteers continue to offer free drive-thru testing opportunities. Check the separate story on our web page for details.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Structure fire on the 2000 block of 16th Street in Parkersburg.
Firefighters respond to structure fire in Parkersburg
Football referee Fred Garcia falls to the turf after being charged by Edinburg's Emmanuel Duron...
Texas prep football player attacks referee, charged with assault
Charleston Police Department Officer Cassie Johnson was shot Tuesday while responding to a...
UPDATE | Expected charges upgraded in fatal Charleston Police shooting
Robert Wells
Washington County authorities describe what led up to manhunt
Obituary: Donnie Lee Jenkins
Obituary: Donnie Lee Jenkins

Latest News

Robert Wells
Washington County authorities describe what led up to manhunt
Tony Williams uses his business to help people struggling with addiction.
Tony Williams is The Mid-Ohio Valley’s Entrepreneur of the Year
Free COVID-19 testing in the Mid-Ohio Valley December 7-9, 2020
WTAP News @ 6 - Marshall vs. Rice
WTAP News @ 6 - Marshall vs. Rice