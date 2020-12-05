Three additional COVID-19 deaths reported locally

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department says three more deaths in the Wood County area are attributed to COVID, bringing the number of deaths to 20.

Ritchie and Pleasants have had four deaths each. There have been 3 deaths in Roane and one in Wirt since COVID came to the Mid-Ohio Valley. Calhoun has had no deaths.

The Washington County health department reports 1,752 COVID-19 cases, 100 hospitalizations ( a total it says has doubled in the last two weeks), and 29 deaths to date. Health officials caution, however, reporting is lagging, and more recent deaths have occurred. Marietta/Belpre Health Department and Washington County Health Department are currently monitoring approximately 888 active cases.

The Mid-Ohio Valley, with assistance from National Guard, Mt. Hope Fire Department and local volunteers continue to offer free drive-thru testing opportunities. Check the separate story on our web page for details.

