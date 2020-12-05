Tony Williams is The Mid-Ohio Valley’s Entrepreneur of the Year

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The success of Tony Williams’ car detailing business is just the surface of a story about overcoming adversity.

Tony knew he wanted to be a business man his whole life. While other kids read Sports Illustrated, Tony read Business Opportunity Magazine.

He went on to pursue this dream in college but eventually got tangled in addiction. At one point, he became homeless.

Williams said, “Well being homeless is obviously no fun but when you’re homeless and you’re addicted, it’s even worse. I can remember being at the Salvation Army here in Parkersburg and you know they’ve got rules there and, if you’re a drug addict, you don’t like rules of any kind and I ended up violating those rules and getting kicked out of there.”

Still the entrepreneur managed to turn his life around, kicking off his own business 18 years ago.

The premise of Anthony’s Express Detail Service is to save customers time by driving to the customer for their appointment.

However, driving wasn’t always an option for Tony. With unpaid fines for a DUI, he had to start his business on foot.

“I would go to the apartment, I would bring down the water buckets, I would walk them to the job, I would go back to the apartment to get the towels and supplies, and I would walk those to the job. I would do that for every job unless I had multiple jobs at each building and I did this in the summer, I did it in the cold, I did it year round for about two, two and a half years until I got those fines paid off,” he said.

At one point, Tony considered giving up, but a phone-call with his mother kept him going.

“I called home and I said ‘mom I can’t do this anymore.’ I said ‘I’m doing vehicles and, as soon as I do vehicles, I have to pay someone back that has loaned me money to pay my utilities and it just wasn’t enough business’ and I said ‘so I think I’m just going to have to do something else’ and my mom said ‘son I didn’t raise any quitters’ and I never thought about quitting again,” Williams said.

Tony has made sure that his success helps other people struggling with addiction by recruiting some employees from recovery.

Employee Jason Elzy said his job and his recovery go hand in hand.

“When you have people who actually care for you and, you know, you go from baby steps to teenager steps to man steps and they guide you along the way and they show you love, you know nourishment, love, and caring and stuff like that, it becomes easy. And Tony and his wife Dee, they did that,” said Elzy.

Dee said Tony’s giving spirit goes far beyond his career.

She explained, “People don’t know how generous he is. Every time he goes to Walmart, he pays for someone’s groceries just randomly like all the time. Every time he goes to Walmart, he does that and he don’t even know them and he does that - on Christmas he goes out and he gives gifts out to the cashiers that work at gas stations and stuff because they have to work on Christmas day.”

Tony credits Dee’s organization skills for taking the business to another level.

