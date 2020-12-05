Two flown to trauma center after wreck in Meigs County

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - According to responders, two people were flown to a trauma center after a one vehicle accident on Naylor’s Run Road in Meigs County.

According to the Pomeroy Fire Department, crews needed to use hydraulic cutters and spreaders to remove the person on the passenger side of the car.

Ohio State Highway Patrol says the injuries to both the driver and the passenger were non-life threatening.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.