Two flown to trauma center after wreck in Meigs County

Two people were flown with non-life threatening injuries.
Two people were flown with non-life threatening injuries.(Courtesy of Pomeroy Fire Depatment)
By John Lowe
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - According to responders, two people were flown to a trauma center after a one vehicle accident on Naylor’s Run Road in Meigs County.

According to the Pomeroy Fire Department, crews needed to use hydraulic cutters and spreaders to remove the person on the passenger side of the car.

Ohio State Highway Patrol says the injuries to both the driver and the passenger were non-life threatening.

