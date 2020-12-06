Advertisement

Crews respond to early morning fire

The call came in just after 7 a.m. Sunday Morning
Crews responded Sunday morning around 7:12a.m.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
POMEROY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Pomeroy Fire Department was battling flames early this morning on Midkiff Road.

Crews say the call came in around 7:12 Sunday morning.

When they arrived on scene of the two story home, crews found the home was nearly engulfed in flames.

According to the Pomeroy Fire Department, multiple hand lines were deployed to help crews fight the blaze.

Crews were able to contain the fire in just over an hour, but remained on scene for around three hours to allow for clean up.

No injures were reported as a result of this fire and all residents escaped the structure unharmed.

According to the Pomeroy Fire Department, the following crews responded to the scene: “Pomeroy Pumpers 1 and 2 along with Rescue 4, Middleport Engine 13 and Rescue 17, Rutland Engine 43 and Truck 40, Chester Tanker 54 and Rescue 58, Richland Area Tankers 1258 and 1253, AEP, the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, and Ohio State Highway Patrol.”

The Ohio Fire Marshal’s Office has been contacted for further investigation as to what caused this fire.

