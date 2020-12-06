During tough times, you might want to escape to Candy Land (it’s homemade!)

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - In the middle of these trying months, Jenny Bruce presents to you - Candy Land.

The gum drops and lollipops lining Ms. Bruce’s yard are the result of a month-worth of labor. Ms. Bruce not only hand-carved and painted the board-game-inspired props, she did so with a green thumb.

With the permission of local company, Ms. Bruce went dumpster-diving for wood to carve that would have otherwise gone to a landfill.

In addition to that, she used LED bulbs to light up the display at night.

Even the spray painted Candy Land squares are made from a more environmentally conscious kind of paint.

Ms. Bruce said, “I often cringe when I see the amount of things that go to the landfill that we could re-purpose and this is a completely repurposed display.”

However, her display wasn’t made to be a statement about the environment, rather it was inspired by how Covid has impacted kids.

“They don’t understand everything that’s going on with why we have to wear masks, and why we can’t go into places we would normally go into, or do the things that we would normally do so, back in September, I was really, you know, I just kind of thought about that because I haven’t seen my great nieces and nephews in the last year and I thought gosh what could I do so they could come see the display, but they wouldn’t have to see me so we wouldn’t have that contact?” she said.

Ms. Bruce even painted a red truck on her garage for people to take a picture with.

She hopes that her display spreads joy with all that is going right now.

“This week I saw, you know, a family that stopped at the end of the driveway, I heard the kids laughing and giggling. That’s exactly what I want to happen,” she said.

Ms. Bruce is looking to give away her decorations to a charity once the holiday season is up but, until then, she encourages people to take a moment to escape in Candy Land.

The address is 104 Janet Road in Marietta.

