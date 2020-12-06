Habitat for Humanity gives its truck driver a new home

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Habitat for Humanity dedicated a house to one of its own today.

Brian Mills is a truck driver. He’s worked for Habitat for Humanity for about two years. However, today he was on the other side of the ribbon-cutting.

With his move-in date coming up, it looks like Brian will be getting a warm house just in time for the holidays. Energy-efficient utilities were a big push for the move. Brian had had enough of cold, winter nights at his old place so he put some sweat into it.

“When i got started in the program, I didn’t realize how much work it takes to put a house together or to refurbish a home like this home’s been refurbished. It takes a lot of work….the stripping it out, getting rid of all the things in the house before, putting the flooring in, the trim, the painting..,” he said.

Brian put in work towards the house every Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for about two months.

If there’s one thing Brian learned about from the process, it’s giving’s chain reaction. Not only did people contribute their time to pay off some of his hours, Brian plans on doing the same for future participants.

“As you start to give, you get. You get back. Then you want to give more and not to get but because your giving….it starts to grow and it becomes a habit,” he said.

These habits are what formed Brian’s new home - a place he plans to christen in style.

“Well I kidded with one of the other employees that Tom cruise was in a movie a long time ago when he was in his skivvies and a Bob Seger song played and he was sliding across this wood floor so I’m going to slide across my wood floor in my socks. That’s the first thing i’m going to do. When there’s nobody around, i’m going to take a run and slide across that floor,” Brian laughed.

