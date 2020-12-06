Ohio reports 64 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - The Ohio Department of Health reported 64 deaths on Saturday, raising the death toll to 6,946 in the Buckeye State.

The latest deaths are reported alongside 10,469 cases, inching Ohio closer to half a million total cases.

The amount of deaths and cases reported Saturday are above the 21 day rolling averages for the state.

Washington County is one of only eight counties in Ohio to remain orange on the state’s daily alert map. Orange is the second lowest tier of four.

There are also eight counties in the highest tier, purple.

Meanwhile, most of the state is in the second highest tier, red, on the daily alert map.

No counties are in tier one, yellow.

