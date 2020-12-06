Advertisement

Ohio reports 64 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday

Ohio County has had 17 COVID-19 related deaths as of December 1, 2020.
Ohio County has had 17 COVID-19 related deaths as of December 1, 2020.(AP)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 9:24 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - The Ohio Department of Health reported 64 deaths on Saturday, raising the death toll to 6,946 in the Buckeye State.

The latest deaths are reported alongside 10,469 cases, inching Ohio closer to half a million total cases.

The amount of deaths and cases reported Saturday are above the 21 day rolling averages for the state.

Washington County is one of only eight counties in Ohio to remain orange on the state’s daily alert map. Orange is the second lowest tier of four.

There are also eight counties in the highest tier, purple.

Meanwhile, most of the state is in the second highest tier, red, on the daily alert map.

No counties are in tier one, yellow.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Wells
Washington County authorities describe what led up to manhunt
Structure fire on the 2000 block of 16th Street in Parkersburg.
Firefighters respond to structure fire in Parkersburg
Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
Three additional COVID-19 deaths reported locally
Football referee Fred Garcia falls to the turf after being charged by Edinburg's Emmanuel Duron...
Texas prep football player attacks referee, charged with assault
Charleston Police Department Officer Cassie Johnson was shot Tuesday while responding to a...
UPDATE | Expected charges upgraded in fatal Charleston Police shooting

Latest News

The process that went into preparing his new house set off a chain reaction of kindness.
Habitat for Humanity gives its truck driver a new home
Parkersburg holds annual Christmas Parade
Parkersburg holds annual Christmas Parade
West Virginia cheer championships postponed due to pandemic
Toys for Tots Express
Holly Days Christmas Parade brings holiday cheer to Vienna