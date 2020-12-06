Ohio reports another 13 COVID-19 deaths

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) -Health officials in Ohio reported 13 coronavirus deaths on Sunday, raising the death toll to 6,959 in the Buckeye State.

Officials also reported 7,529 new cases, bringing the total to more than 475,000.

Another 274 Ohioans were also reportedly hospitalized with COVID, taking that total to nearly 30,000.

While cases, deaths, and hospitalizations all grew on Sunday, all three statistics came in below their 21 day rolling averages.

Health officials also say another 33 people were admitted to intensive care, which is right at the 21 day average for ICU admissions.

Locally, Washington County is still one of only eight counties in the state to be in tier two, orange, on the daily alert map.

Another eight are still in tier four, purple.

The other 72, including Athens County, are in tier three, red.

Washington County has seen 1,835 cases of coronavirus sine the pandemic started.

More than 321,000 Ohioans are presumed to have recovered from the virus.

