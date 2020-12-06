Advertisement

Parkersburg holds annual Christmas Parade

By Hannah Stutler
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 9:21 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Hundreds of people from the community came out to Market Street Saturday afternoon, for this year’s reverse Christmas Parade. A reverse parade is where the floats stand still, while people drive by in their cars.

Organizers say that while approximately 20 floats did drop out do to weather, there were still more than 20 floats that took part in the event.

At the end of the route, the children were greeted by Santa and given a bag of candy.

Even though the parade looked a little bit different, there was still a nice turnout and everyone involved had a fun time.

“They are out in the street dancing, and having a good time,” said organizer Lori Ullmann. “It’s been wonderful, and the reaction to our parade, my heart is so full, has been overwhelming. Between the amount of food donations we have collected for local food banks, and the reaction to the public coming down and driving through. The kids are having a great time, you can see behind me, talking to Santa, waving at Santa. We got some great Santa’s elves out here today helping hand out the candy.”

