Advertisement

Two Wood County residents among nine COVID deaths reported in W.Va.

Coronavirus in West Virginia
Coronavirus in West Virginia(AP Images)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A 67-year old woman and an 82-year old man from Wood County are among nine deaths reported by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources on Sunday.

The latest deaths raise the toll to 838 in the Mountain State.

“It is with great sadness that we announce more lives lost to this pandemic,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Our sympathies and thoughts go out to these families.”

Along with the deaths, 1,425 were reported, bringing the total to 54,997. More than 19,000 of those are considered active.

The following is a breakdown of cases per county:

Barbour (507), Berkeley (3,847), Boone (715), Braxton (149), Brooke (799), Cabell (3,366), Calhoun (90), Clay (149), Doddridge (138), Fayette (1,257), Gilmer (222), Grant (485), Greenbrier (659), Hampshire (443), Hancock (966), Hardy (388), Harrison (1,682), Jackson (779), Jefferson (1,584), Kanawha (6,264), Lewis (278), Lincoln (479), Logan (1,141), Marion (1,057), Marshall (1,508), Mason (649), McDowell (677), Mercer (1,495), Mineral (1,568), Mingo (1,040), Monongalia (3,626), Monroe (414), Morgan (342), Nicholas (412), Ohio (1,791), Pendleton (130), Pleasants (123), Pocahontas (270), Preston (823), Putnam (2,237), Raleigh (1,781), Randolph (785), Ritchie (209), Roane (218), Summers (297), Taylor (425), Tucker (190), Tyler (182), Upshur (567), Wayne (1,177), Webster (80), Wetzel (473), Wirt (134), Wood (3,066), Wyoming (864).

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Wells
Washington County authorities describe what led up to manhunt
Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
Three additional COVID-19 deaths reported locally
WVDE Map 12/5/2020
UPDATE: Two local counties red on WVDE’s map
MGN
Governors weigh options as COVID cases continue to rise
Two people were flown with non-life threatening injuries.
Two flown to trauma center after wreck in Meigs County

Latest News

Ohio reports another 13 COVID-19 deaths
MGN
Governors weigh options as COVID cases continue to rise
Soil is more than just the ground we stand on.
World Soil Day brings attention to rapidly eroding soil
The process that went into preparing his new house set off a chain reaction of kindness.
Habitat for Humanity gives its truck driver a new home