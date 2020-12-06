Advertisement

West Virginia cheer championships postponed due to pandemic

(KKTV)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 6:48 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - State cheer championships set for next weekend have been postponed because of COVID-19 concerns.

WVSSAC Executive Director Bernie Dolan says the postponement is in accord with the Dec. 2 update to safety guidance for sports.

Dolan says the decision was made in interest of safety for participants and fans.

The championships will be conducted after Jan. 11, 2021.

A time and place have not been determined.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Wells
Washington County authorities describe what led up to manhunt
Structure fire on the 2000 block of 16th Street in Parkersburg.
Firefighters respond to structure fire in Parkersburg
Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
Three additional COVID-19 deaths reported locally
Football referee Fred Garcia falls to the turf after being charged by Edinburg's Emmanuel Duron...
Texas prep football player attacks referee, charged with assault
Charleston Police Department Officer Cassie Johnson was shot Tuesday while responding to a...
UPDATE | Expected charges upgraded in fatal Charleston Police shooting

Latest News

The process that went into preparing his new house set off a chain reaction of kindness.
Habitat for Humanity gives its truck driver a new home
Ohio County has had 17 COVID-19 related deaths as of December 1, 2020.
Ohio reports 64 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday
Parkersburg holds annual Christmas Parade
Parkersburg holds annual Christmas Parade
Toys for Tots Express
Holly Days Christmas Parade brings holiday cheer to Vienna