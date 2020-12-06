Advertisement

World Soil Day brings attention to rapidly eroding soil

Saturday is World Soil Day so WTAP talked to a professor about its importance.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 10:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Soil is everywhere, but at the same time, it’s rapidly eroding. In fact, according to World Wildlife, a global conservation organization, we have lost over half of the planet’s top soil in the last 150 years.

You can see this play out in the Muskingum River.

Marietta College’s Director of Environmental Science Eric Fitch says the water gets its brown color from the top soil it’s carrying away.

According to the Soil Conservation Service, top soil is the most productive layer of soil.

Fitch said, “We are losing a vast amount of top soil and it’s not something like we can go and say okay, we need another two inches of top soil on Harriet’s place, let’s go into the lab and make up some soil. It doesn’t work that way. Soil develops over long-term natural practices.”

Fitch says humans contribute to soil erosion by clearing farmland of its trees and shrubs, which hold soil in place, among other practices that clear land on and off farms. This includes building strip malls, subdivisions, etc.

Little bits of Ohio are floating around in other states because of it.

Fitch explained, “I taught down in Florida for several years. I have a lot of friends in Louisiana and, any time I’m down there, I always kid them and say ‘well, I think I see a little Ohio over there’ because the great Mississippi Delta, it’s all made up of eroded soil from largely the mid-west.”

