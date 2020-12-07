Advertisement

Attorney General Morrisey issues statement regarding COVID-19 diagnosis

Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, who recently tested positive COVID-19, has issued the following statement.

“Fellow West Virginians, last week I was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia. I am currently quarantining at home, where I am receiving breathing and medical treatments.

“I am feeling better today, and as such I am busy working from home. Make no mistake about it, this can be a nasty virus, especially for those who are elderly or may be immunocompromised.

“Keep the faith West Virginia. As your attorney general, I’m excited to continue fighting to protect our jobs, to keep our people safe and to uphold our constitutional rights. I hope to be back in the office in the very near future.”

