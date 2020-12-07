Advertisement

Chick-fil-A accuses poultry producers of price fixing

The fast-food chain says the companies communicated through phone calls and text messages
Chick-fil-A lawsuit accuses 17 U.S. poultry producers of price-fixing.
Chick-fil-A lawsuit accuses 17 U.S. poultry producers of price-fixing.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 12:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Chick-fil-A is suing 17 poultry producers, accusing them of banding together to fix prices and charge more.

The lawsuit includes the country’s Top 3 chicken suppliers – Tyson, Pilgrim’s Pride, and Sanderson Farms.

The fast-food chain says the companies communicated through phone calls and text messages to share confidential bidding and pricing information with one another.

This isn’t the first lawsuit against the poultry industry that alleges anti-competitive conduct.

Since 2008, multiple major supermarket operators and food service distributors have also filed civil suits.

This year, the Department of Justice indicted senior chicken industry executives and sales officials on criminal charges of bid-rigging and price-fixing.

The producers have pleaded not guilty to all criminal charges and major chicken companies are contesting the civil-court claims.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGN
Governors weigh options as COVID cases continue to rise
Crews responded Sunday morning around 7:12a.m.
Crews respond to early morning fire
Coronavirus in West Virginia
Two Wood County residents among nine COVID deaths reported in W.Va.
UPDATE: Firefighters knock down garage fire near Beverly
The process that went into preparing his new house set off a chain reaction of kindness.
Habitat for Humanity gives its truck driver a new home

Latest News

Brittany Morgan and Thomas Battle
What's Trending, 12/7/20
Thomas Battle and Brittany Morgan
Deck the M.O.V., 12/7/20
Forecast for December 7th
Forecast for December 7th
Brittany Morgan and Thomas Battle
How to Deck the M.O.V., 12/7/20
FILE - In this Dec. 7, 1941 file photo, smoke rises from the battleship USS Arizona as it sinks...
Pearl Harbor ceremony honors those killed in 1941 attack