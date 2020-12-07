Advertisement

Children’s crisis and referral line available

(KCRG)
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Behavioral Health (BBH) has partnered with First Choice Services to offer a children’s crisis and referral line.

Its goal is to interrupt behavioral health crises and help families and youths to connect with services in their areas.Families and youths can call, text, or chat the Children’s Crisis and Referral Line 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, at 844HELP4WV or 844-435-7498.

Children’s Crisis and Referral Line connects families and youths with crisis and non-emergency behavioral health services.  It is an added service of HELPWV substance abuse and mental health support.

It strives to de-escalate the behavioral health crisis by phone or respond in person in most areas of the state if the family chooses. The line also serves as an access point for referrals to.

“Families, children, and young adults are experiencing unprecedented challenges during the COVID-19 crisis,” said Christina Mullins, Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Behavioral Health.  “This new Children’s Crisis and Referral Line can serve their behavioral health needs so they can stay safely in their homes, schools, and communities.”

Lata Menon, CEO of First Choice Services, expressed similar sentiments.

“We are excited to offer this much needed new service to children and families,” Menon said. “While navigating resources can be challenging under the best circumstance, in a crisis, it can be nearly impossible. Our HELP4WV Specialists are available 24/7 to assist callers of all ages in finding the best behavioral health and addiction resources based on their unique needs. The addition of Child’s Crisis resources to our network creates an opportunity for youth, their loved ones and community professionals to access information and referral with one call.”

To learn more about the Children’s Crisis and Referral Line, visit https://www.help4wv.com/ccl

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGN
Governors weigh options as COVID cases continue to rise
Crews responded Sunday morning around 7:12a.m.
Crews respond to early morning fire
UPDATE: Firefighters knock down garage fire near Beverly
Coronavirus in West Virginia
Two Wood County residents among nine COVID deaths reported in W.Va.
The process that went into preparing his new house set off a chain reaction of kindness.
Habitat for Humanity gives its truck driver a new home

Latest News

WTAP News @ 6 - Ohio State ranked #22
WTAP News @ 6 - Ohio State ranked #22
WTAP News @ 6 - WVU at Georgetown
WTAP News @ 6 - WVU at Georgetown
WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Calli Derenberger
WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Calli Derenberger
WTAP News @ 6 - West Virginia attorney general announces he has COVID-19
WTAP News @ 6 - West Virginia attorney general announces he has COVID-19
WTAP News @ 6 - Updated W.Va. COVID-19 numbers
WTAP News @ 6 - Updated W.Va. COVID-19 numbers