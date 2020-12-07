Children’s crisis and referral line available

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Behavioral Health (BBH) has partnered with First Choice Services to offer a children’s crisis and referral line.

Its goal is to interrupt behavioral health crises and help families and youths to connect with services in their areas.Families and youths can call, text, or chat the Children’s Crisis and Referral Line 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, at 844HELP4WV or 844-435-7498.

Children’s Crisis and Referral Line connects families and youths with crisis and non-emergency behavioral health services. It is an added service of HELPWV substance abuse and mental health support.

It strives to de-escalate the behavioral health crisis by phone or respond in person in most areas of the state if the family chooses. The line also serves as an access point for referrals to.

“Families, children, and young adults are experiencing unprecedented challenges during the COVID-19 crisis,” said Christina Mullins, Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Behavioral Health. “This new Children’s Crisis and Referral Line can serve their behavioral health needs so they can stay safely in their homes, schools, and communities.”

Lata Menon, CEO of First Choice Services, expressed similar sentiments.

“We are excited to offer this much needed new service to children and families,” Menon said. “While navigating resources can be challenging under the best circumstance, in a crisis, it can be nearly impossible. Our HELP4WV Specialists are available 24/7 to assist callers of all ages in finding the best behavioral health and addiction resources based on their unique needs. The addition of Child’s Crisis resources to our network creates an opportunity for youth, their loved ones and community professionals to access information and referral with one call.”

To learn more about the Children’s Crisis and Referral Line, visit https://www.help4wv.com/ccl

