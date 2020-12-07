Crews battle structure fire north of Beverly
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 8:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEVERLY, Ohio (WTAP) - A police officer with the Beverly Police Department says firefighters are battling a structure fire just outside of Beverly Sunday night.
He says it’s about a mile north of town on Route 60.
The Beverly Volunteer Fire Department is on scene with assistance from the Malta & McConnelsville Fire Department.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio State Highway Patrol are on scene as well.
A dispatcher with the highway patrol says they were called out to help control traffic in the area around 7:20 p.m.
