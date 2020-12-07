Crews battle structure fire north of Beverly

BEVERLY, Ohio (WTAP) - A police officer with the Beverly Police Department says firefighters are battling a structure fire just outside of Beverly Sunday night.

He says it’s about a mile north of town on Route 60.

The Beverly Volunteer Fire Department is on scene with assistance from the Malta & McConnelsville Fire Department.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio State Highway Patrol are on scene as well.

A dispatcher with the highway patrol says they were called out to help control traffic in the area around 7:20 p.m.

