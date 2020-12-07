Advertisement

Dog tag renewals to be done online(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Washington County authorities say things will be a little different this year for anyone looking to renew a dog license.

The Washington County Sheriff’s office says dog-tag renewals will be done only online to help reduce the risk of COVID-19 spread.

The licenses will be on sale until the end of January.

And there will be an additional fee of $2.25 to along with a one dollar fee for postage.

But those in charge say that it’s still worth it.

“You don’t have to find parking outside of the courthouse. You don’t have to walk up two flights of stairs to get to the auditor’s office and plus it keeps you and everybody else safer,” says Washington County Deputy, Kelly McGilton.

A license is required for all dogs three months or older. If you would like to go to where to renew the license you can click this link to get started.

