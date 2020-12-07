Flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Charleston police officer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Governor Jim Justice has ordered all United States and West Virginia flags at the Capitol Complex, as well as all state-owned facilities in Kanawha County, to be flown at half-staff from dawn until dusk on Tuesday, December 8 in honor of Charleston Police Officer Cassie Johnson. Services celebrating her life will be held on the same day.

In addition, Governor Justice announced that the dome of the West Virginia Capitol Building will be lit blue, as well as the front of the governor’s mansions. The blue lights will remain on from dusk until 9 P.M. on December 8 as a tribute to Johnson.

Officer Johnson was shot in the line of duty on December 1 while responding to a parking complaint. She passed away two days later.

“Cathy and I would, once again, like to share our deepest sympathies and our heartfelt prayers to all of Officer Johnson’s loved ones, the Charleston Police Department, and the entire law enforcement community of West Virginia for this tragic loss,” Gov. Justice said. “Officer Johnson will be remembered forever as a true West Virginia hero because of her remarkable bravery and her passion for serving the community that she loved.

During a briefing last Friday, Gov. Justice announced that he will expedite the West Virginia Emergency Responders Survivor Benefit, which provides a $100,000 payment to the beneficiary of law-enforcement personnel killed in the performance of their emergency response duties.

