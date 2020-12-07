Advertisement

Georgia again certifies election results showing Biden won

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks during a news conference on Wednesday,...
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks during a news conference on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, in Atlanta. Georgia election officials have announced an audit of presidential election results that will trigger a full hand recount.(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 2:10 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s top elections official has recertified the state’s election results after a recount confirmed once again that Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump in the state.

Trump requested this recount, which is the third tally showing Biden won Georgia. State law allows a losing candidate to request a recount if the margin between the candidates is within 0.5%.

Results certified by Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger last month showed that Biden led by a margin of 12,670 votes, or 0.25% of the roughly 5 million ballots cast.

An audit involving a hand count of the paper ballots also showed Biden won.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGN
Governors weigh options as COVID cases continue to rise
Crews responded Sunday morning around 7:12a.m.
Crews respond to early morning fire
Coronavirus in West Virginia
Two Wood County residents among nine COVID deaths reported in W.Va.
UPDATE: Firefighters knock down garage fire near Beverly
The process that went into preparing his new house set off a chain reaction of kindness.
Habitat for Humanity gives its truck driver a new home

Latest News

Brittany Morgan and Thomas Battle
What's Trending, 12/7/20
Thomas Battle and Brittany Morgan
Deck the M.O.V., 12/7/20
Forecast for December 7th
Forecast for December 7th
Brittany Morgan and Thomas Battle
How to Deck the M.O.V., 12/7/20
FILE - In this Dec. 7, 1941 file photo, smoke rises from the battleship USS Arizona as it sinks...
Pearl Harbor ceremony honors those killed in 1941 attack