Governors appear to back off on more restrictions

CHARLESTON, W.Va., COLUMBUS, Ohio- (WTAP) - Governors of both West Virginia and Ohio plead with residents to continue precautions to combat COVID-19 through the winter-until vaccines become widely available.

Governor Jim Justice held out hope West Virginia’s cheerleading championships-postponed indefinitely over the weekend-can be held once the winter sports season begins. The start of winter sports is now set for January.

But the governor continued to express concern about the number of deaths-more than 100 in the past week and surpassing 800 during the weekend.

He also continued to express optimism a vaccine will be available to the general public by mid-March, although nationwide, health officials have said the second quarter of the year (April through June) is more likely.

State health experts say, nonetheless, a vaccine being ready this soon is unprecedented.

”They are really going to improve our ability to move vaccines quickly, not just for COVID-19, but for vaccines we’ll need in the future,” says Dr. Clay Marsh of the state coronavirus task force. “So these are really game-changing vaccines.”

Ohio Govenror Mike DeWine, meanwhile, says 40% of schools statewide are now exclusively doing online or remote learning.

He says he’s been told by educators that, in part, is due to a shortage of teachers or bus drivers in some local school districts.

DeWine says, while data is still lagging from the Thanksgiving holiday, the rate of increase in cases appears to have begun to slow down.

The reasons, he says, may be a curfew and a crackdown on wearing masks, announced in late November.

”We think those two things have slowed the rate of increase,” DeWine said at a Monday news briefing, “but it is still at a much-too-high level. As the heads of hospitals have told me, it is unsustainable.”

DeWine also appeared to clarify a comment he made last week, indicating more shutdowns were on the way to slow down the virus spread.

He said he meant more has to be done to promote wearing masks and social distancing. But he also plans to extend the curfew that’s currently due to end Thursday.

The govenror announced December 8, the department will begin including antigen tests without an epidemiological link in the total case count. This will result in a one-day spike in reported cases from pending positive antigen cases.

“After understanding more about the antigen testing, the CDC changed their definition. Our epidemiologists have alerted us that they are no longer able to keep up with the manual verification process of antigen testing because there is so much COVID-19 spread in Ohio,” said Governor DeWine. “Antigen tests have become a bigger part of our overall picture of understanding COVID-19, and it’s important to capture that information.”

Not all pending cases will be translated into new cases. Cases will be checked and duplicate records will be removed. Cases will also be assigned to their appropriate onset date.

