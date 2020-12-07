Advertisement

Ikea ends publication of annual catalog

Ikea is ending production of its large annual catalog.
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
(CNN) – After 70 years, Ikea is scrapping its large annual catalog.

The Swedish retailer cited the increasing shift to online browsing and shopping for ending its production of both the print and digital versions of the catalog.

Ikea has increasingly shifted its focus to online sales and marketing during the pandemic.

Online sales got a big boost as millions of people turned their homes into makeshift schools and offices.

The first Ikea catalog was released in Swedish in 1951. At its peak in 2016, Ikea printed 200 million copies in 32 languages.

The 2021 catalog released in October will be the final version, but Ikea plans to release a smaller book “filled with great home furnishing inspiration and knowledge” next year.

