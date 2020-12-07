Local deputy remembers Cassie Johnson

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A.N. Wood, a Wood County sheriff’s deputy who trained with the fallen Charleston police officer, along with others in the local law enforcement community, will be attending her funeral on Tuesday.

Cassie Johnson was fatally shot last week in Charleston after being called to investigate a parking complaint.

She will receive a hero’s funeral.

Wood said he never worked a shift with Johnson but remembers training with her at the West Virginia State Police Academy back in 2014.

He described her as a happy-go-lucky soul.

“She worked really hard with everything she was doing, whether it was in the training or the details we had to do while we were at the academy. She always seemed to have a smile on her face while she was doing all this. Like a lot of people could be negative with all the stuff we had to go through but she always had a friendly smile and laughed about a lot of things,” Wood said.

Despite the distance between Charleston and Parkersburg, the Wood County Sheriff’s office is going to the funeral as well. Wood said that this is because of the brotherhood in the community.

“..., she payed the ultimate price to keep her community safe and that demands respect,” Wood said.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.