Marietta Police Department hopes to spread holiday cheer through “Shop with a Cop” program

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - The Marietta Police Department hopes to spread some holiday cheer through its 4th annual “Shop with a Cop program.

The program gives local children the chance to shop with a police officer, while picking out gifts they otherwise may not receive.

This year the department will sponsor around 50 kids. On average, each kid gets between $200 and $250 dollars to spend.

The event is just as important to the officers involved as it is to the kids and their families.

“This time of year, it is one of those things; it’s about community and remembering that we are a part of the community,” said Sgt. Errol Kramer, the President of FOP Lodge 12 Marietta. “Reaching out to those less fortunate is just kind of one of those American traditions, reminds us of who we are. I think this year, that is especially important.”

The event is supported by fundraising efforts that occur throughout the year.

“Our fundraising was actually pretty good this year, in regards to this,” said Kramer. “This is the only event that we have been able to hold this year. Typically we hold a back to school pool party, the aquatics center was closed, so we rerouted some of those funds to go towards this.”

The event will be on December 12th, at the Walmart in Marietta.

