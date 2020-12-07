Advertisement

Memorial Health System prepares for the first round of Covid Vaccines

Memorial Health is still in the dark on some logistics.
Memorial Health is still in the dark on some logistics.(Laura Bowen)
By Laura Bowen
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 7:05 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the first round of Covid vaccines potentially coming in mid-December, logistics are still up in the air.

WTAP spoke with Memorial Health System after the governor’s press conference on Friday.

Memorial Health System’s Infectious Disease Physician Francis Wadskier said they’ve had a committee discussing vaccine plans for months. However, those conversations can only go so far with the limited information they have. The expectation is that the hospital will get whiff of the distribution plan just hours after the FDA’s approval.

Still Wadskier assumes that logistics will be coming from the health system.

There has been hope found in a glimpse of clarity.

Mike DeWine recently announced that Ohio should expect 98,000 doses in the first batch of vaccines.

Wadskier said, “We are pretty excited because we were expecting less and now we just heard about these numbers so it is reassuring.”

Memorial Health does not yet know how many doses of the 98,000 its hospitals will receive.

Wadskier wants to make it clear that the vaccine is not currently the end-all answer. Due to the limited amount of information on the vaccine, people should still social distance.

It is not yet clear how long the vaccine lasts in the human body.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Wells
Washington County authorities describe what led up to manhunt
Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
Three additional COVID-19 deaths reported locally
WVDE Map 12/5/2020
UPDATE: Two local counties red on WVDE’s map
MGN
Governors weigh options as COVID cases continue to rise
Two people were flown with non-life threatening injuries.
Two flown to trauma center after wreck in Meigs County

Latest News

Ms. Bruce's yard display incorporates multiple different fantasy locations from Candy Land.
During tough times, you might want to escape to Candy Land (it’s homemade!)
Coronavirus in West Virginia
Two Wood County residents among nine COVID deaths reported in W.Va.
Ohio reports another 13 COVID-19 deaths
MGN
Governors weigh options as COVID cases continue to rise