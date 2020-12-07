Memorial Health System prepares for the first round of Covid Vaccines

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the first round of Covid vaccines potentially coming in mid-December, logistics are still up in the air.

WTAP spoke with Memorial Health System after the governor’s press conference on Friday.

Memorial Health System’s Infectious Disease Physician Francis Wadskier said they’ve had a committee discussing vaccine plans for months. However, those conversations can only go so far with the limited information they have. The expectation is that the hospital will get whiff of the distribution plan just hours after the FDA’s approval.

Still Wadskier assumes that logistics will be coming from the health system.

There has been hope found in a glimpse of clarity.

Mike DeWine recently announced that Ohio should expect 98,000 doses in the first batch of vaccines.

Wadskier said, “We are pretty excited because we were expecting less and now we just heard about these numbers so it is reassuring.”

Memorial Health does not yet know how many doses of the 98,000 its hospitals will receive.

Wadskier wants to make it clear that the vaccine is not currently the end-all answer. Due to the limited amount of information on the vaccine, people should still social distance.

It is not yet clear how long the vaccine lasts in the human body.

