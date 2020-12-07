Obituary: Betty Jo (Blair) Parks

Betty Jo (Blair) Parks, 83, formerly of Munday, WV, passed to the loving arms of Christ, her Lord, and Savior, on November 29, 2020, in Toledo, Ohio.

She was born on September 13, 1937, in Big Springs, WV, to the late Linse and Lula Cottrell Blair.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Lawrence (Bud) Parks, and infant son, Terry Parks, and an infant brother Eddy Blair.

Survivors include daughter, Sherry Ashton (Phillip), of Sylvania, Ohio; brother, Jim Blair (Marie), of Munday, WV; grandchildren, Tara Rogers (Will), of Pataskala, Ohio; Jason Good (Stephanie), of Munday, WV; and Kyle Good of Munday, WV; great-grandchildren, Quinn, Rylee, and Owen Rogers and Emily Good.

Betty graduated from Calhoun High School and was employed, over time, as a factory worker, manager of shoe sales, and was the bookkeeper of her husband’s drilling businesses in water and oil. She was involved in church activities with the Full Gospel Lighthouse after retiring from their businesses and returning to Munday, WV from Newark, Ohio. Betty was a talented seamstress, gardener, and an excellent cook with fond memories of these pursuits by family and friends. She had an obvious devotion to her family and the centerpiece was her husband, Bud, whom she deeply loved. She was kindhearted and giving toward all and will be remembered for her enjoyment of even the simplest of things, especially chocolate candies. She will continue to be loved, remembered, and missed by all. May God bless.

A private family funeral service will be conducted by Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc. Interment will be in Big Bend Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

