Obituary: Frederick “Randy” Randolph Davis

Frederick “Randy” Randolph Davis, 72, of Mineral Wells, died December 5, 2020, at Camden Clark Medical Center.

Randy was born March 22, 1948, in Wood County and was the son of the late Gerald H. Davis and Virginia E. (Isner) Davis Harvey.

Randy was a carpenter and was a member of Landmark Baptist Church. He enjoyed going to auctions.

Randy is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Judith A. Davis; his children Kimberly Buffington (Edward) of Waverly, Kevin Randolph Davis (Alex) of Mineral Wells, Candy Jo Bailey (Jeff) of Vienna and Richard L. Davis (Stacy) of Parkersburg; 8 grandchildren, Chad Buffington, Katie Cottrell, Tyler Bailey, Josie Joy, Brenna Bailey, Devon Vance, Jared Davis and Judy Davis; sisters Shirley Sheppard and Penny McClure

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 4 brothers.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, December 8, 2020, 11:00 am at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, with Pastor Michael Lamb, officiating. Entombment will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held Tuesday 10:00 am - 11:00 am. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.