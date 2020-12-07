Obituary: Grace K. Martin

Grace K. Martin, 82, of Marietta passed away at 8:55 pm. Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Marietta Memorial Hospital

Grace was born on February 20, 1938, in Marietta a daughter of Arthur A. Martin and Mildred Stark Martin. She had retired from Hart’s Family Center after 20 years of service.

She is survived by one son and one daughter, Tony Reynolds and Cindy Glover both of Marietta. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister and two brothers: Pauline Syler, Glenn A. Martin and Floyd Martin.

Following her wishes, she will be cremated and no services will be held at this time. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages of sympathy may be sent at www:Lankfordfh.com.

