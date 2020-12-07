Obituary: Harold Ray Snyder

Harold Ray Snyder, 96, of Parkersburg died December 5, 2020 at the his residence. He was born in Parkersburg, WV a son of the late Lewis E. and Fannie (Lucas) Snyder.

He retired from NASA after thirty-seven years and was a veteran of the United States Army Air Corps. He was a member of Broadway Church of the Nazarene.

He is survived by his wife Doris Elaine (Shaffer) Snyder; two sons Harold Ray Snyder, Jr. (Patricia) of Ramona, CA and David Larry Snyder (Martha) of Pleasant View, TN; step son David Lockard of Parkersburg; step daughter Tambra Lockard of Parkersburg; six grandchildren; and several great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife Helen Snyder; two brothers Clarence and Carlos Snyder; and a sister Betty Richards.

The family would like to thank the staff of Housecalls Hospice for their love and care.

Due to the current Pandemic there will be no visitation or services. Burial will be at Rockland Cemetery. Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

