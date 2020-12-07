Obituary: James “Jim” David Parker

It is with much regret and many heavy hearts that family announce the passing of James “Jim” David Parker, 52, of Williamstown, WV on December 1, 2020. Jim lived a full life that was cut much too short, as he succumbed to complications from COVID-19 infection at Ohio State Medical Center in Columbus, OH.

Jim was born to the late Sallie Somerville Parker-Sams and Robert Parker on November 25, 1968. He was the youngest in his family, growing up with sister Cheri (Dave Davy) Parker and brother Rob (Jeannette Frazier) Parker in Davisville, WV. He spent many fun years with his Parker family playing cards, camping at the strip mines, and simply enjoying family meals with his siblings, nieces, nephews and cousins. Jim graduated from Parkersburg High School. After the unexpected passing of his father during Jim’s teen years, he put his college hopes on hold and began working to help support his mother. Throughout his life, his selfless service to others was a recurring theme.

Jim met his wife Lori through work and quickly fell in love. He was so excited to spend the rest of his life with her that he both got engaged and married to her in the same day. Jim and Lori were set to celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary on December 15, 2020. The two lovebirds had more fun times and great memories in two decades than most couples are fortunate enough to experience in a lifetime. Jim just said this year about Lori, “Life is an adventure and definitely too short with you in my life. I love you to the moon and back.” His most treasured person in the whole world was certainly Lori. He made sure to let her and everyone he encountered know this.

Jim’s marriage to Lori brought three new daughters to his life: Jessica (Tony) Huffman of Belpre, OH; Kylie Pickens (Zac Walker) of Williamstown, WV; and Emily Pickens (Brian Taylor) of Marietta, OH. The girls quickly took to their new stepfather once he entered their lives. He proudly served in the role of a dedicated father to the three girls without second thought. Ten years ago, he was promoted to “Papa” and sadly leaves behind eight grandchildren and two grand dogs that he deeply adored. Jessica’s children Juliana, Stella, Graham, Leo, Sullivan and Eloise; Emily’s children Quincy and Penelope; and Kylie’s pups Mountie and Morgan will fiercely miss their Papa. He never missed a basketball or soccer game and made sure Christmas and birthdays from Mimi and Papa outdid any of their wildest wishes. Jim was always holding a baby or letting a kiddo climb all over him. Kids gravitated toward him, as he was a big kid himself. He loved to celebrate others and went above and beyond to make sure his presence left others with a great smile and a warm heart. He was also very attached to his two long-haired dachshunds, Darby and Anna.

Jim was a natural comedian wherever he was, always entertaining and keeping the family and friends in tears from laughing. When Lori and Jim bought their home together as husband and wife, they took on a large renovation and expansion project. They built the home with an open plan to afford lots of room for entertaining. They loved to have a bustling home where fun would be guaranteed to be found. The two talented cooks often threw large gatherings. If it was a family meal, like hosting Thanksgiving or poker night, one never knew who would be at the table. To Jim and Lori, ‘family’ was a broad term and was not defined by bloodline. If you were a good friend, you were family and you were always welcome in their home. If you just met them and needed a place to spend the holidays, you were family. Jim always sought to serve up happiness to others.

Jim was a hard worker, whether at his job or fulfilling Lori’s honey-do list. He spent his career in different aspects of home improvement, concrete, and construction-- primarily in management. He had a strong work ethic and made a positive impression on the coworkers and customers he served over the years. While he enjoyed his career, his favorite work didn’t come with a paycheck. Jim was dedicated to serving others through volunteerism and service to his community. Throughout the years, he was involved in the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life, the Sons of the American Legion Post 159, Masonic Lodge 129, Nemesis Shrine Club of Parkersburg, and Royal Order of Jesters 156 Parkersburg Court. In 2018, Jim began serving in local government as a City Councilman for Williamstown for an elected four-year term. He was proud to improve and serve the town he loved so much. He was instrumental in founding the Williamstown Lighted Christmas Parade. The parade brought a lot of holiday joy to area residents, especially children, through the beautiful floats and Christmas spirit. The fruits of his labor also helped feed many hungry local residents through the drive for donations for the Williamstown Food Pantry. He was a kind, giving man that didn’t want credit for the difference he made in the world.

Jim touched more people’s lives than he ever knew. In addition to those already named, Jim leaves behind mother-in-law Patty Templeton of Williamstown, sisters-in-law Terri (Solomon) Hunter of Philadelphia, PA and Dawne (Tom) Dougherty of Edina, MN, brother-in-law Alan Schultheiss of New York, NY, and many beloved nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his best friend of over 30 years, Doug (Rhonda) Dye of Jacksonville, FL, but those he considered a friend would be a never-ending list. Jim’s infectious smile would light up the room instantly, as he was always the life of the party. He was extremely ornery and would crack jokes to make even the grumpiest person switch their mindset with his humor and warm smile. He often joked about himself to make others laugh, commenting on his bald head or body physique. One time, with a carful of teenage kids in the family car on a trip, an employee in a drive through said “I’m sorry about your wait” over the loud speaker. Jim struck with wit in his reply, “It’s okay, I’ve always been a little heavy.” His joyful presence made even the most mundane of tasks fun and he made sure he left everyone with a laugh. His personality was larger than life and his bear hugs will be missed by many.

Those who knew Jim know that our lives were all made better because he was in it. He was a loving soul that lived for his love of his family, community and people in general. In an email written in October, he noted “I have learned there is nothing more important than taking care of your fellow human beings. If I can help one person from going through what I have gone through, it will be worth it.” He was one of a kind and the world will certainly be darker without his bright and shining light. However, his legacy will forever live on through all of the fun memories and stories that will be shared for many years.

If you’d like to pay respect and honor Jim’s wonderful life, please visit Cawley and Peoples Funeral Home on Sunday, December 6th from 1-3 pm. Masks and many other precautions will be in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The family will also have a large celebration of life at a much future date, once deemed safe. Jim clearly lived to serve others. The family asks that you pay this forward in lieu of flowers. Jim was passionate about the Williamstown Food Pantry and the Shiner’s Hospital, if you’d like to make a donation in his memory. Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve the Parker family and offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com.

