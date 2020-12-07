Obituary: Kathleen Mae Holter

Kathleen Mae Holter, 88, of Little Hocking passed away December 5, 2020 at the Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born on July 12, 1932 in Spiller, OH the daughter of the late Clyde, Sr. and Gladys Ours Wines.

Kate had worked as an office manager for United Dispatch in Parkersburg and then with Harry Schaffer Produce in Little Hocking. She was an avid animal lover, especially her grand dogs Misti and Mia. She enjoyed shopping, cooking and flower and vegetable gardening. Kate was a member of the Little Hocking Church of Christ.

Kate is survived by her daughter Jan Holter (Bob), sister in law Mattie Lawrence, and sister in law Ann (Ray) Turner. Also several nieces and nephews and her church family and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Dana Holter, son Ronald Holter, brother Clyde Wines, Jr and sister Eileen Grueser.

Funeral services will be 1:00 pm Wednesday at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre.

Burial will follow at Coolville Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5 - 8 on Tuesday and for one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.

Memorial Contributions can be made to the Little Hocking Volunteer Fire Department OP Box 213 Little Hocking, OH 45742 or the Humane Society - Ohio Valley 90 Mount Tom Rd, Marietta, OH 45750

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

