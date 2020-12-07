Obituary: Larry Michael Wilson

Larry Michael Wilson, 73, of Mineral Wells, WV passed away in his home on December 2, 2020. He was born on September 18th, 1947, a son of the late Robert Harold and Betty Irene Heiney Wilson of Pettyville, WV.

Larry was a 1965 graduate of Parkersburg High School and later enlisted in the United States Army National Guard and Reserves until 1971. He was a 1092D Engineer Battalion of Parkersburg, WV and received a Sharpshooter badge. Larry worked for the Parkersburg Viscoe Plant in Parkersburg, WV the plant closed in 1974. He later became a well-known mechanic/owner of the Ohio Valley Muffler and Brake in Pettyville, WV and the National Muffler and Brake in Marietta, OH. The Ohio Valley Muffler and Brake located at Rt 14 and Oakdale Avenue Pettyville, WV will remain open and operated by his family. He loved spending time with his family, friends, hunting, gardening, playing shuffleboard/cards/chess, and fishing the Outer Banks in North Carolina.

Larry is survived by his significant other Ruth Brown; sister Barbara Wilson; children Mike Wilson; Angie Wilson Perkins (Tony), grandchildren Levi Wilson, Nathan Perkins, Sara Wilson, Allie Perkins, and Kyle Perkins; his great granddaughter Brilynn Perkins; and other close members of the family Randall Brown (Sandy), Tammy Brown Porter (Gary), their children Chad Porter (Charisse), Cassie Brown, Kaitlyn Porter Rogers (Chris), and their grandchildren Cru and Brody.

Services will be Saturday 1:00 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Pastor Randy Dornon officiating. Visitation will be Friday 2-4 and 6-8 PM.

The family would like to request donations in place of flowers be made to the the American Cancer Society or Ronald McDonald Charities

