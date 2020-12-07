Obituary: Martha C. Hill

Martha C. Hill, 79, departed this life December 4, 2020. She was born in Parkersburg, January 27, 1941, the eldest daughter of the late Robert B. and Kathleen Deem Crawley. A graduate of Parkersburg High School Class of 1959, Martha worked at DuPont Washington Works, retiring in 1999 with 33-1/2 years of service.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Charles Raleigh (“Big Chuck”) Hill in 2000 and their dear son, Mark Alan Hill, in 2009; her sister and brother-in-law, Mary Ann and Norman (“Pee Wee”) Fielder; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Larry and Shirley Hill; sister-in-law, Carol Fleak; and cousin, Carolyn S. Kachinko.

Martha is survived by her cherished sister, Sharon L. Crawley of Parkersburg; a dear friend who was like a sister, Ruth Lewis of Parkersburg; brother-in-law, Larry Fleak of Washington, WV; nieces and nephews, Charles and Paula Hill, John and Sherry Riley and Patricia Hill all of Parkersburg; Michael and Janie Fielder of Rancho Cucamonga, CA; and Mark and Belinda Bargeloh of Concord, NC. Surviving great-nieces and great-nephews include Tabitha Hill, Eric (Lindsay) Hill, Katelyn Riley (Dylon) Burris, Hannah Hill (Connor) Phillips, Rachel Bargeloh (Daniel) Bagnasco, Nate Bargeloh, Julie Fleak, Bill (De) Fleak and Warren (Teresa) Fleak as well as several great-great-nephews and great-great-nieces, including Easton Hill, Adam Riley, Oliver Burris and Easton Burris.

She was a member of the Lubeck Church of Christ and dearly loved her church family. Visitation for family and friends will be held at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St., south Parkersburg from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 8, 2020. A service in celebration of Martha’s life will be held at the Lubeck Church of Christ, 23 Meldahl Road, Washington, WV, at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 12, 2020, officiated by Steve Fuchs and Ed Melott.

The family would like to thank Dr. Patrick Dugan, Dr. Nik Shah and their staffs for the caring way they dealt with Martha and her diagnosis of cancer. Special thanks to the Amedisys Hospice team for their comfort and support to Martha and her family in her final battle.

Martha asked that in lieu of flowers, friends may consider memorial donations to Love & Care Assisted Living, P.O. Box 1512, Parkersburg, WV 26102-1512. Envelopes will be provided at the funeral home and at the church building.

